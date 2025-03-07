I've always wanted an indoor pool and tennis court: Look inside this 'extensively reconfigured' £2m Lovedean home

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:41 BST

I’ve always wanted a home with an indoor pool...

This home, located in Broadway Lane, Lovedean, comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three reception rooms, a tennis court and an indoor swimming pool.

The listing says: “Coast & Country by Henry Adams are proud to present ‘Broadways’, a beautifully modernised and extensively reconfigured country home, nestled within the stunning Hampshire countryside and boasting far-reaching views.

“The property is accessed via electric gates, revealing an in-and-out driveway, ample parking that leads to a detached triple garage and gym.

“This spacious family residence is perfectly suited for those seeking a stylish home with generous outdoor and entertaining spaces.”

This home is on the market for £2m and it is being sold with Henry Adams.

For more information about this home, click here.

Photo Sales
This home comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three reception rooms, an indoor swimming pool, a tennis court and parking.

The listing says: "Originally built in 1962, this individual property has been thoughtfully updated throughout by our clients over the last few years, blending contemporary style with its charming original features whilst incorporating the important aspects of Feng Shui."

This home is on the market for £2m and it is being sold with Henry Adams.

