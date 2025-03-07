This home, located in Broadway Lane, Lovedean, comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three reception rooms, a tennis court and an indoor swimming pool.
The listing says: “Coast & Country by Henry Adams are proud to present ‘Broadways’, a beautifully modernised and extensively reconfigured country home, nestled within the stunning Hampshire countryside and boasting far-reaching views.
“The property is accessed via electric gates, revealing an in-and-out driveway, ample parking that leads to a detached triple garage and gym.
“This spacious family residence is perfectly suited for those seeking a stylish home with generous outdoor and entertaining spaces.”
This home is on the market for £2m and it is being sold with Henry Adams.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.