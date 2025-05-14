This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Portsmouth residents get the tiniest amount of garden space for their money at their properties, a new study has revealed.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city tops the list of having the smallest amount of garden space for the amount of money being spent - five times less than the outdoor space buyers in Aberdeen get for their money, according to the data put together by building products firm Eurocell.

It said that data from the Office for National Statistics and Land Registry shows the average Portsmouth home has outdoor space of only 75.40m² - meaning buyers in the city only get 29.87m² of garden space per £100,000. This compares to Aberdeen with the average home having 161.8m² of garden per £100,000 spent on a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge and Oxford ranked second and third respectively for having the least amount of garden space for your money, with Brighton, Bristol, Watford, Milton Keynes, Reading and Exeter also featuring in the ten locations offering the smallest garden spaces. London was excluded from the study as a large number of homes have little garden space.

The news will come as no surprise to residents, with Portsmouth being the second-most densely populated city outside of London and space being at a premium. It means gardens of existing homes tend to be smaller, and new build properties are also creating similarly small-sized gardens to increase the number of homes being built. Homes within the city boundary built off Portsea Island also tend to have larger gardens compared with those on the island.

Commenting on the research, Beth Boulton, marketing director at Eurocell, said: “We’re seeing a real shift toward outdoor living—and with that comes the desire for durable, stylish, and low-maintenance garden features. The garden has become an extension of the living room, used for everything from entertaining to relaxing, working, or even exercising.

“Our research shows that homeowners in cities like Aberdeen, Dundee and Rotherham are getting incredible value when it comes to garden space, and that’s something worth investing in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the other hand, homeowners in cities like Portsmouth, Cambridge, Oxford and Brighton pay a premium for their outdoor space, but that value can be retained and expanded upon with creative planning to make the best use of the garden, attracting higher offers from buyers.”

Looking to buy a home in the city? Look at the lastest homes on offer at PurpleBricks as well as Rightmove.