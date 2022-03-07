This three bed terrace house in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is on the market for £725,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is split across three floors including hallway, dining / family room, kitchen / breakfast room and utility room on the ground floor.

There is a bedroom and en-suite shower room and 20’ sitting room with feature bay window and cloakroom on the first floor with two bedrooms both having en-suite facilities on the second floor.

The roof top has been redesigned to create a roof top terrace with outstanding harbour views.

This mainly brick facing facia property is close to local recreation grounds, restaurants, public houses and the Gunwharf Quays retail and social entertaining areas.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.

Old Portsmouth

