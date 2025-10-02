Dreamy homes unveiled at former Debenhams site amid major development with historical charm intact

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 12:36 BST

Once a thriving department store in the heart of the city, a landmark building has been delicately transformed to create 134 residential homes.

The former Debenhams site, now dubbed Handley’s Corner, has undergone extensive development work to convert the retail unit into contemporary one, two and three bedroom homes.

The department store, in Palmerston Road, closed its doors back in 2020 after the brand collapsed into administration, shocking customers across the city. The site then remained vacant until last year when developers, St Cross Homes, took over the site.

Joining forces, Bernards Estate and Letting Agents and St Cross Homes have been working together throughout the project - and the homes are now ready to be unveiled.

St Bernards website says: “Handley’s Corner offers unparalleled access to the area’s vibrant cultural scene, independent shops, and dining hotspots.

“Residents will enjoy the convenience of living in a central location, while also benefiting from the peaceful, community-focused atmosphere Southsea is known for.”

Prices start at £265,000 for one bedroom flats and for more information about the development, click here.

The News had an exclusive tour of the charming development - take a look around:

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

. Handley's Corner, Southsea

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Handley's Corner, Southsea

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Handley's Corner, Southsea

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Handley's Corner, Southsea

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Handley's Corner, Southsea

A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

