The former Debenhams site, now dubbed Handley’s Corner, has undergone extensive development work to convert the retail unit into contemporary one, two and three bedroom homes.

The department store, in Palmerston Road, closed its doors back in 2020 after the brand collapsed into administration, shocking customers across the city. The site then remained vacant until last year when developers, St Cross Homes, took over the site.

Joining forces, Bernards Estate and Letting Agents and St Cross Homes have been working together throughout the project - and the homes are now ready to be unveiled.

St Bernards website says: “Handley’s Corner offers unparalleled access to the area’s vibrant cultural scene, independent shops, and dining hotspots.

“Residents will enjoy the convenience of living in a central location, while also benefiting from the peaceful, community-focused atmosphere Southsea is known for.”

The News had an exclusive tour of the charming development - take a look around:

. Handley's Corner, Southsea A look inside the former Debenhams site , in Southsea, which has been transformed into 134 residential homes. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

