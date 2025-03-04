'Elegant' home above Giuseppe's Italian restaurant in Southsea remains on market for £625k

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 14:52 BST

This sensational home is bursting with character and is in a fabulous location within the city.

Located in Castle Road, Southsea, is a seven bedroom home which has been on the market for £625,000 since September 2024.

Equipped with three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as private parking and a balcony area which overlooks the common, this home has so much on offer.

The listing says: “Nestled on the prestigious Castle Road in Southsea, this Victorian house boasts a remarkable blend of elegance and charm.

“The property's Victorian heritage shines through, adding character and a sense of history to the home.”

Summary:

Location: Castle Road, Southsea

Agent: Rok Marsh

Cost: £625,000

Key Features: Private off road parking, two reception rooms, view of the common

For more information about this incredible home, visit Zoopla. Click here for more information.

This home comes with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The listing says: "Nestled on the prestigious Castle Road in Southsea, this Victorian house boasts a remarkable blend of elegance and charm."

The listing says: "The property's Victorian heritage shines through, adding character and a sense of history to the home. Imagine hosting gatherings in the spacious reception rooms or enjoying the sea views from the balcony on a sunny afternoon."

This home is on the market for £625,000 and it is being sold with Rok Marsh.

