Located in Castle Road, Southsea, is a seven bedroom home which has been on the market for £625,000 since September 2024.
Equipped with three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as private parking and a balcony area which overlooks the common, this home has so much on offer.
The listing says: “Nestled on the prestigious Castle Road in Southsea, this Victorian house boasts a remarkable blend of elegance and charm.
“The property's Victorian heritage shines through, adding character and a sense of history to the home.”
Summary:
Location: Castle Road, Southsea
Agent: Rok Marsh
Cost: £625,000
Key Features: Private off road parking, two reception rooms, view of the common
