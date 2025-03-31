Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ‘exciting’ development on the ‘cusp’ of the Brickworks Museum will see the creation of 12 new homes.

Construction has started on the ‘cusp’ of The Brickworks Museum site, located in Swanwick Lane, to create seven social rent homes and five shared ownership homes.

The project, which has been years in the making, is being delivered by VIVID and Imperial Homes and the properties will be two and three bedroom homes.

Tristan Samuels, group development and new business director at VIVID, said: “This scheme has been in the making for seven years. We’re excited to now be in a position where we can see it come to fruition and play a part in preserving history at the same time.”

The new builds will be constructed using Flemish bond brickwork in a bid to reflect the cottage-style aesthetic of former workers’ cottages in the area.

The land was purchased from the museum, allowing for the renovation and preservation of two, Grade II listed, Victorian brick drying sheds.

Originally built in 1897, the Bursledon brickworks played a vital role in brick production, producing more than 20 million bricks every year.

Ben Olds, land director at Imperial Homes, said: “We are delighted to partner with VIVID again. The delivery of this scheme highlights two local economic benefits, with the delivery of much needed affordable homes, along with the restoration of two Grade II* listed brick drying sheds.”

“We are delighted that it is now nearing completion and our two drying sheds have been granted a new lease of life. We will be looking for new uses for the sheds moving forwards.”