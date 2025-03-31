'Exciting' development on 'cusp' of The Brickworks Museum site will create 12 new homes

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
An ‘exciting’ development on the ‘cusp’ of the Brickworks Museum will see the creation of 12 new homes.

Construction has started on the ‘cusp’ of The Brickworks Museum site, located in Swanwick Lane, to create seven social rent homes and five shared ownership homes.

Construction work at the Brickworks Museum site to create 12 new homes. | The Brickworks Museum

The project, which has been years in the making, is being delivered by VIVID and Imperial Homes and the properties will be two and three bedroom homes.

Tristan Samuels, group development and new business director at VIVID, said: “This scheme has been in the making for seven years. We’re excited to now be in a position where we can see it come to fruition and play a part in preserving history at the same time.”

The new builds will be constructed using Flemish bond brickwork in a bid to reflect the cottage-style aesthetic of former workers’ cottages in the area.

The land was purchased from the museum, allowing for the renovation and preservation of two, Grade II listed, Victorian brick drying sheds.

12 new homes are being created at a development on the cusp of The Brickworks Museum. | The Brickworks Museum

Originally built in 1897, the Bursledon brickworks played a vital role in brick production, producing more than 20 million bricks every year.

Ben Olds, land director at Imperial Homes, said: “We are delighted to partner with VIVID again. The delivery of this scheme highlights two local economic benefits, with the delivery of much needed affordable homes, along with the restoration of two Grade II* listed brick drying sheds.”

Andy Elford, chair of Bursledon Brickworks Museum trust, said: “This project took time to come to fruition owing to the pandemic.

“We are delighted that it is now nearing completion and our two drying sheds have been granted a new lease of life. We will be looking for new uses for the sheds moving forwards.”

For more information about the Brickworks Museum, click here.

