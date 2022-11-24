A TERRACED house with a ‘stunning’ rear extension has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

The four-bedroom property in Burrfields Road is on the market for £380,000. it is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The estate agents said: ‘We are delighted to be marketing this glamorous four-bedroom home complete with a stunning rear extension. Located on the eastern side of Portsmouth, in close proximity to amenities at Ocean Retail Park and Copnor Road, near to recreational facilities at Great Salterns, it is an extremely convenient location.

‘With good primary schools and in the Admiral Lord Nelson School catchment it’s great for everyone in the family.’

Residents are greeted with a ‘vibrant’ entrance hall, with wooden flooring extending into the front reception room. Built-in storage allows people to keep the hallway clutter free. An ‘elegant’ cast-iron fireplace is in the rear reception room. The rear of the house has an open-plan layout, opening into a kitchen with a vaulted ceiling.

The white shaker style kitchen has integrated appliances, a space for a range style cooker and an island for dining. Patio doors open out into the garden.

Two double bedrooms and a large single room, currently being used as an office, are on the first floor. A bathroom with a walk-in shower. The principal bedroom, which has dual aspect dormer windows, is on the second floor, alongside a luxury bathroom.

For more information, visit the OnTheMarket website, or call the estate agents on 023 9211 9867.

