The five bedroom property, in Sea View Road, is on the market for £625,000.

It is listed by Town & Country Southern.

The house, on a hill, is within easy reach of local shopping amenities, bus routes, and recreation grounds – with Solent Junior and Infant schools close by.

This gives prospective residents panoramic views around the area.

Its open plan living room is central to the ground floor as you walk through the entrance.

The room contains a central chimney breast with a log burner, and a square opening leading to the property’s own sun room.

That contains wood laminate flooring, twin double glazed doors with integrated blinds and matching windows to either side leading to rear garden.

Incorporated into the open plan living room is the dining area, complete with a range of shelving and cupboards, double glazed square bay window to side aspect with blinds and radiator under, textured ceiling with coving, and a built in cloak cupboard.

The kitchen has a ‘comprehensive’ range of matching wall and floor units, an inset four ring gas hob with extractor hood, an eye-level double oven and grill, as well as other essentials.

Two bedrooms are on the ground floor, with the master on the first floor having an en-suite shower room and a Juliet balcony with views over gardens, with Langstone Harbour and Portsmouth in the distance.

The family bathroom, with a white suite, extractor fan and other essentials, is also on the first floor.

The property has its own workshop with power points, a spacious garage with a private driveway, and rear southerly facing garden with a raised patio suitable for ‘al-fresco dining’.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call Town & Country Southern on 023 9233 3586.

