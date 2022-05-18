Solent View is in Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, and is on sale with a guide price of £1,100,000.
As its name suggests, it has wonderful views across the Solent to the Isle of Wight and is decorated and designed in a contemporary style.
The property has been designed with modern living in mind, having underfloor heating, double-glazing, and remote-controlled colour LED lighting throughout all windows.
SEE ALSO: Stunning £2.5m home is on the market in Rowlands Castle; First-time buyers home with seafront views
The main rooms have ethernet connections, open plan living spaces and there are two roof terraces, an enclosed rear garden and a hot tub.
Downstairs is an entrance hall with an oak staircase leading to the first floor, a sitting room, a steam room, a study and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area.
The first floor has a terrace, three bedrooms – the master with an en suite dressing and shower room and a feature family bathroom, and the second floor has another sitting room / viewing room, bathroom and two more bedrooms.
The property has off road parking, an enclosed landscaped garden with areas for al fresco dining, and a summer house/former garage.
It's near the waterfront with Browndown conservation area, restaurants, shops, Lee-on-the-Solent Tennis, Squash and Fitness club, recreation ground and medical centre nearby.
Agents Fine and Country say: ‘Early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.’
Call Fine and Country on 023 9327 7277 to find out more.