The two bedroom property, on Landguard Road, Southsea, has gone on sale for offers in the region of £240,000.

It is listed by Leaders Sales, Southsea.

The house is within walking distance of transport links such as Fratton railway station.

Cumberland Infant School, with a ‘good’ Ofsted rating, and Mary Rose Academy – ranked ‘outstanding’ – are some of the schools which are in within easy reach.

The property is considered an ‘ideal first time purchase or investment buy’.

A lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen, and family bathroom, are all on the ground floor.

The first floor comprises of two double bedrooms.

As a whole, the property also benefits from enclosed rear garden, gas central heating and double glazing.

Space is also free at the rear of the house.

For more information, visit Rightmove’s website here, or call the estate agent on 02382 200311.

