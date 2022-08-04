The three bedroom property is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The 1930’s home has a large storage area at the end of the hallway.

An open-plan living space is on the left of the entrance, which can be used as a lounge with a feature fire alcove.

A dining area with a built-in display cabinet is also accessible, and there are patio doors which lead into the garden.

The kitchen is described as ‘stunning’, and contains dual coloured shaker style units, an integrated double oven, hob extractor, fridge freezer, dishwasher, washing machine and even a wine chiller.

Three bedrooms and the family bathroom are upstairs, with the smallest room to the front being described as a ‘good size’.

The ‘charming’ bathroom overlooks the garden, and has a modern white suite with a shower over bath, the advantage of a heated towel rail and has a mixed size beautiful blue slate style tiling.

Outside, there is a courtyard garden, and a double garage.

For more information, visit the On The Market website, or call the estate agent on 023 9211 9867.

1. Baffins Road, Portsmouth This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £350,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: On The Market Photo Sales

