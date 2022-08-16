The property in Laburnum Grove, North End to Copnor, is on the market for £160,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The flat is described as being ‘generously sized’, with a ‘beautiful’ entrance hall which has stairs leading to the upper flat.

Its landing has access to the ‘large’ front living room with a view looking out onto the street.

Under the feature arch, there are two bedrooms with ‘large’ windows which keep them filled with light.

A modernised bathroom is at the rear of the flat.

It has a toilet, wash hand basin and bath with shower over along with a frosted window.

Adjacent to the bathroom is the kitchen, which has plenty of worktop space, a free standing hob and oven, with a double glazed window above the sink.

The property is in council tax band A.

It is 0.1 miles away from King’s Academy College Park junior and infant schools, with the former having a good Ofsted rating.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website, or call the estate agent on 02382 200426.

