The property, in Exmouth Road, is on the market for £270,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is described as being ‘in the heart’ of Southsea, close to Albert Road and Marmion Road.

The flat is on the second floor set in the roofline – with its entrance hall containing a storage cupboard and intercom system.

Its dining space is well light by the Velux windows, and is described as being the ‘perfect size’ for the apartment.

The area can also be used as a home office.

Its ‘lovely bright’ kitchen is ‘well-appointed’, with blond wood effect kitchen units and a grey and blue worktop with plenty of countertop workspace.

An oven and hob, washing machine, fridge freezer, and dishwasher, complete the room.

The principal bedroom has views across the back of the property.

It is ‘good-sized’, with space for bedroom furniture, and has a ‘modern’ ensuite bathroom with a white suite, black and white tiling on the walls and floor, heated towel rail, and a jacuzzi shower.

The living area has enough space for two sofas, or an L shaped arrangement.

An allocated parking space is available for residents.

For more information, visit the Chinneck Shaw website, or call the estate agent on 023 9282 6731.

1. Exmouth Road, Southsea This two-bedroom flat in Exmouth Road, Southsea, is on the market for £270,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. Exmouth Road, Southsea This two-bedroom flat in Exmouth Road, Southsea, is on the market for £270,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. Exmouth Road, Southsea This two-bedroom flat in Exmouth Road, Southsea, is on the market for £270,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. Exmouth Road, Southsea This two-bedroom flat in Exmouth Road, Southsea, is on the market for £270,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales