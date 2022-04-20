The three bedroom property, in Westbourne Road, is on the market for £290,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

This ‘beautifully presented’ house is within easy access of the M275 and Eastern Road, as well as local amenities.

It is described as ‘perfect for those who enjoy city living’.

The entrance hall has windows above and around the door to allow light to flood in, with convenient storage under the stairway.

A ‘beautiful’ front reception has a bay window original wall display cabinet, fireplace, coving and decorative ceiling rose.

Stained glass is displayed throughout the dining area, in an original wall display cabinet and panels above the French doors, leading to the sunroom.

This ‘lovely light bright space’ has double doors leading into the garden.

An arch opens on to the modern kitchen with white units, integrated oven, hob and extractor fan.

The upstairs bathroom and three bedrooms are accessible via the landing.

The bathroom is described as ‘gorgeous’, and is fully tiled with a white suite, large shower, and heated towel rail.

Two of the bedrooms are doubles, with one as a single room.

Outside, a courtyard garden has a water feature, shed, and contains enough space for al fresco dining.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 02382 200426.

