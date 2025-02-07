Former Citizens Advice Bureau office auctioned off for three times the guide price following bidding war
The office building, located in Northern Road, Cosham, went under the hammer yesterday (Thursday, February) and fetched three times the guide price.
The single storey building, which was among 177 lots listed across Clive Emson Auctioneers, had a guide price of £65,000 plus fees - but following 92 bids, it sold for £198,000.
The former office building comes with a kitchen and toilet and has potential scope for development (subject to permission).
Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “There was keen interest, with 92 bids made and the final bid of £198,000 coming in at three times guide price. However, we are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have for the building.”