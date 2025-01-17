Former Citizens Advice Bureau office going under hammer with £65,000 guide price
The former Citizens Advice Bureau in Portsmouth is going under the hammer next month.
Going up for auction on next month, this single storey building has a guide price of £65,000 plus fees.
The former Citizens Advice Bureau office building comes with a kitchen and toilet and has potential scope for development (subject to permission).
Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “Close to the main A3 and A27 road network, as well as being near QA Hospital, local businesses and Cosham train station, the vacant building offers scope and potential for a number of uses, subject to planning consents.”
Live bidding will start on February 4 and it will conclude on February 6, 2025.
