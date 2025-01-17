Former Citizens Advice Bureau office going under hammer with £65,000 guide price

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:43 BST
The former Citizens Advice Bureau in Portsmouth is going under the hammer next month.

Going up for auction on next month, this single storey building has a guide price of £65,000 plus fees.

The former Citizens Advice Bureau office building comes with a kitchen and toilet and has potential scope for development (subject to permission).

The former Citizens Advice Bureau, in Portsmouth, is due to go under the hammer at auction for £65,000-plus on February 6, 2024.The former Citizens Advice Bureau, in Portsmouth, is due to go under the hammer at auction for £65,000-plus on February 6, 2024.
The former Citizens Advice Bureau, in Portsmouth, is due to go under the hammer at auction for £65,000-plus on February 6, 2024. | Clive Emson

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “Close to the main A3 and A27 road network, as well as being near QA Hospital, local businesses and Cosham train station, the vacant building offers scope and potential for a number of uses, subject to planning consents.”

Live bidding will start on February 4 and it will conclude on February 6, 2025.

For more information about Clive Emson Auctioneers and the auction, click here.

