The former Citizens Advice Bureau in Portsmouth is going under the hammer next month.

The former Citizens Advice Bureau office building comes with a kitchen and toilet and has potential scope for development (subject to permission).

The former Citizens Advice Bureau, in Portsmouth, is due to go under the hammer at auction for £65,000-plus on February 6, 2024. | Clive Emson

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “Close to the main A3 and A27 road network, as well as being near QA Hospital, local businesses and Cosham train station, the vacant building offers scope and potential for a number of uses, subject to planning consents.”

Live bidding will start on February 4 and it will conclude on February 6, 2025.