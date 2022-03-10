The two-bedroom property at Blake House, in Gunwharf Quays, is on the market for offers in excess of £470,000.

It is listed by Nesbitt & Sons Estate Agents, Hampshire.

The upper ground floor apartment has ‘breath taking’ views from its living room and large open terrace – overlooking Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower.

It comprises of a modern fitted kitchen, lounge/diner, shower room and two bedrooms.

The master bedroom also benefits from an en-suite bathroom.

Secure car parking is accessible underground via a lift, and the communal area is ‘well-maintained’.

The apartment is part of the Gunwharf Quays Marina Development – renowned for being close to a ‘vibrant’ location with several designer shops and wide variety of cafes, bars and restaurants.

More information can be found on the Rightmove website here, or by calling the estate agent on 020 3858 2812.

