Hampshire house prices remain some of the most expensive in the country, ONS data reveals

HOUSE prices in Portsmouth and Hampshire are some of the most expensive in the country.

By David George
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 1:35 pm

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the average house price in the south east region is £348,615, as of March 2021.

Two years ago, the figure stood at £317,129 for the region.

Read More

Read More
ive updates as large crowds turn up for Wickham Horse Fair despite it being canc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

House prices are on the rise. Picture: Joe Giddens

The data means that houses in the south east are more expensive than anywhere else in England excluding London, where the average house price is £500,310 – although the capital also saw the lowest annual growth at 3.7 per cent.

In this latest house price data from ONS, average property prices in the UK rose by around £24,000 in the year up to March 2021.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth home on sale for almost £800,000 comes with its own pool and bar – see inside

Meanwhile, the south east house prices rose by an average of 7.9 per cent – although other areas such as Yorkshire and the Humber saw house prices rise by 14 per cent on average.

The north east continued to have the lowest average house price, at £146,000, and surpassed its pre-economic downturn peak of July 2007 in December 2020.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.