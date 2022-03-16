Otao is a five bedroom property in Bembridge Drive is on sale for offers in excess of £1.5m.

It is listed by Henry Adams, Emsworth.

The house has been described as a ‘sumptuous prospect’, which has been recently updated to a ‘very high standard’.

Four rooms complement a ‘spacious’ kitchen and breakfast room.

The main sitting room on the ground floor has panoramic views through the non reflective glass over the Solent, and a full width south facing balcony.

A ‘luxurious’ main bedroom suite has en-suite facilities and separate dressing rooms.

The second floor is described as a ‘gem’ – an open plan space with solid wooden floors which is being used as a yoga studio.

Outside, the rear garden is enclosed with a combination of decking and landscaped gravel with easy access to the foreshore.

The Bembridge Drive property has parts of it fronting directly onto the waterfront.

It is close to a nature reserve and the popular Hayling Island Sailing Club and Marina.

More information can be found on the Rightmove website here, or by calling the estate agent on 01243 935129.

