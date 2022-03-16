This five bedroom detached house in Bembridge Drive, Hayling Island, is on sale for offers in excess of £1.5m. It is listed by Henry Adams, Emsworth.

Hampshire properties for sale: Look inside this 'sumptuous' five bedroom home in Hayling Island with panoramic views of the Solent

A ‘SUMPTUOUS’ home with panoramic views across the Solent has gone on sale in Hayling Island.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:15 pm

Otao is a five bedroom property in Bembridge Drive is on sale for offers in excess of £1.5m.

It is listed by Henry Adams, Emsworth.

The house has been described as a ‘sumptuous prospect’, which has been recently updated to a ‘very high standard’.

Four rooms complement a ‘spacious’ kitchen and breakfast room.

The main sitting room on the ground floor has panoramic views through the non reflective glass over the Solent, and a full width south facing balcony.

A ‘luxurious’ main bedroom suite has en-suite facilities and separate dressing rooms.

The second floor is described as a ‘gem’ – an open plan space with solid wooden floors which is being used as a yoga studio.

Outside, the rear garden is enclosed with a combination of decking and landscaped gravel with easy access to the foreshore.

The Bembridge Drive property has parts of it fronting directly onto the waterfront.

It is close to a nature reserve and the popular Hayling Island Sailing Club and Marina.

More information can be found on the Rightmove website here, or by calling the estate agent on 01243 935129.

Otao

Otao

Otao

Otao

