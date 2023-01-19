TAKE A look inside this three bedroom Cosham home that has has off-road parking and is on the market for £300,000.

The house in Courtmount Grove, East Cosham, is a perfect home for someone that likes to have a project as this home needs a bit of a facelift to bring it up to date.

The property has three bedrooms, two of which are reasonably sized doubles, and the third is a single room which could be used as an office or nursery.

The home is near local shops, good schools and there are bus routes nearby which make commuting easy.

There is also a lounge area, which could be transformed into a cosy living area for a family and there is a cloakroom with storage.

Upstairs is the bedrooms, a family bathroom which would benefit being updating.

The agents say outside could make a brilliant social space in the summer with some TLC and it comes with a garage and off road parking.

There’s no forward chain to help complicate the purchase and for more information contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.

