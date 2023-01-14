LOOK inside this three bedroom Portsmouth property which would be good for someone looking for a renovation project and is on the market for £320,000.

The hallway is light, spacious and has access to storage which is perfect for shoes and coats, and it leads into the front room which has a large brick chimney breast and there are double glass doors which open on to the dining area which also has access from the hallway and has a feature fireplace.

The kitchen at the end of the hallway is basic and compact, but it can be transformed into a contemporary space perfect for first time buyers. There is a conservatory, which runs along the back of the house and access to a convenient downstairs toilet.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two of which are large doubles and the third is a single bedroom. One of the double bedrooms overlooks the garden and has a built in wardrobe.

There is a white suite bathroom with a glass screened shower over bath and it is part tiled, but it could benefit from being upgraded, and it has the potential to be made into a stylish and modern room.

Outside, there is a small back garden which needs some TLC, but it could be a perfect space for socialising in the summer months.

For more information contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

