For Sale: Three bedroom Portsmouth home is on the market for £320,000 and is perfect for a renovation
LOOK inside this three bedroom Portsmouth property which would be good for someone looking for a renovation project and is on the market for £320,000.
This three bedroom property, which is situated closely to Eastern Road’s local amenities, is ready for a transformation into a contemporary modern home. The home would benefit from a cosmetic upgrade throughout.
The hallway is light, spacious and has access to storage which is perfect for shoes and coats, and it leads into the front room which has a large brick chimney breast and there are double glass doors which open on to the dining area which also has access from the hallway and has a feature fireplace.
The kitchen at the end of the hallway is basic and compact, but it can be transformed into a contemporary space perfect for first time buyers. There is a conservatory, which runs along the back of the house and access to a convenient downstairs toilet.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two of which are large doubles and the third is a single bedroom. One of the double bedrooms overlooks the garden and has a built in wardrobe.
There is a white suite bathroom with a glass screened shower over bath and it is part tiled, but it could benefit from being upgraded, and it has the potential to be made into a stylish and modern room.
Outside, there is a small back garden which needs some TLC, but it could be a perfect space for socialising in the summer months.
For more information contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.