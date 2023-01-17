See inside this three-bedroom Cosham home on the property market for £385,000
TAKE a look inside this £385,000 three-bedroom Cosham house that has off-road parking.
This property, which is situated in Cosham, is close to the local amenities and has a lot to offer for a future buyer.
This home has three bedrooms, two of which are double and the last one is a single.
The kitchen downstairs is contemporary with an open plan layout and a white colour palette that is seen throughout the home, making it perfect for someone who wants to move straight in.
Upstairs, there is also a large modern bathroom suite, equipped with a bath and a shower space, and again, this room is neutral, making it easy for the next owners to make it their own.
Not only does this property have much-desired off road parking, but it also has a rear garden which has artificial grass and a summer house which could be used as an office.
This property is on the market for £385,000 and for more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.