This four bedroom home in Glebe Park Avenue is on the market for £1.185m. It is listed by Fine and Country.
Hilltop House sits proudly behind a high retaining wall with private gardens, car parking and garaging.
The house itself is a unique design with ample living space and the addition of an impressive indoor swimming pool complex with games rooms, sauna, gym and shower room on the east wing.
The house provides 4587 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors and comprises; hallway, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, dining room, living room and study on the ground floor with four bedrooms two having dressing room facilities, a family bathroom and en-suite feature bathroom to the master bedroom.
Being located in an exclusive position with gated car parking facilities, a double integral garage and workshop, summer house, children's play area and enclosed garden, viewing is highly recommended.