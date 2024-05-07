On the market for a guide price of £965,000 with Fine and Country – Drayton, this stunning property is in a superb location within the city. Located just a few minutes from Southsea’s popular food, drink and shopping district, this home is ideal for anyone that wants to live in a quintessential home that is a stone’s throw from the vibrancy of the city.
The listing says: “This property represents an opportunity to purchase an interesting and deceptively spacious family home in the centre of one of the oldest conservation areas and sectors of Southsea. It represents the primary third of a substantial Victorian villa which was converted in approximately 2001 and is concealed behind high rendered walls and a remote control gateway, which leads to an area of off-road car parking for 2 cars.”
This home comes with four good-sized rooms, two bathrooms and one reception room as well as a contemporary open-plan kitchen and a spacious parking area at the front of the property.
Take a look inside this stunning home:
If you are looking for a property in Hampshire
