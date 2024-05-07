'I think it has exceptional bones': Former Victorian villa minutes from Southsea's vibrant shopping district on sale

This home was formally part of a substantial Victorian villa and it has gorgeous historical ceiling roses.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th May 2024, 14:14 BST

On the market for a guide price of £965,000 with Fine and Country – Drayton, this stunning property is in a superb location within the city. Located just a few minutes from Southsea’s popular food, drink and shopping district, this home is ideal for anyone that wants to live in a quintessential home that is a stone’s throw from the vibrancy of the city.

The listing says: “This property represents an opportunity to purchase an interesting and deceptively spacious family home in the centre of one of the oldest conservation areas and sectors of Southsea. It represents the primary third of a substantial Victorian villa which was converted in approximately 2001 and is concealed behind high rendered walls and a remote control gateway, which leads to an area of off-road car parking for 2 cars.”

This home comes with four good-sized rooms, two bathrooms and one reception room as well as a contemporary open-plan kitchen and a spacious parking area at the front of the property.

For more information about this property, click here.

Take a look inside this stunning home:

