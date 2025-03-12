I think this home has the kitchen of my dreams - Look inside this imaculate £675,000 Southampton home

Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Mar 2025
This home is perfect for someone looking for a gorgeous family home.

This home, located in Spitfire Way, Southampton, is a wonderful family home with four double bedrooms.

Designed to a high specification, this home comes with no forward chain and it is located in a very desirable area.

The listing says: “An immaculately presented 4 double bedroom, 2 bathroom (plus 1 WC) detached house situated in a quiet location within walking distance to Hamble village amenities, marinas, river foreshore, pubs and restaurants.”

This home is on the market for £675,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks.

For more information about this Purple Bricks home, click here.

For more information about this home, visit the Purple Bricks website.

This home comes with a spacious garden.

This home comes with a spacious garden.

This home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £675,000.

This home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £675,000.

The listing says: "On the first floor there is a house bathroom and 4 double bedrooms. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have extensive built in wardrobes with new doors/handles, and bedroom 3 has an en-suite shower room."

The listing says: "On the first floor there is a house bathroom and 4 double bedrooms. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have extensive built in wardrobes with new doors/handles, and bedroom 3 has an en-suite shower room."

