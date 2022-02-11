See inside a 'delightful' £220,000 home on sale in Portsmouth right now

This two bed terrace house in Shakespeare Road, Kingston, is on sale for £220,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

With easy access to either the M275 or the Eastern Road, as well as a wide range of local amenities both at the end of the road and along Fratton Road, it is a great location.

Clean white décor throughout the ground floor makes the house feel light and modern.

The stripped floorboards from the front door through to living area are a lovely feature of the property.

The front room has useful storage either side of the fireplace and is currently used as a playroom, the double glazed window allows plenty of light into the room.

The hall way leading to the living area has space for a small dining table, a corner sofa and access to the storage area under the stairs.

Moving into the galley style kitchen, with grey flooring there is a gas hob and built in oven, room for a washing machine, tumble dryer and fridge freezer.

Outside the garden has been laid with artificial grass and has two decking areas. One is used for a hot tub, the other at the back of the garden would make a lovely al-fresco dining area in the summer.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 023 9282 6731.

