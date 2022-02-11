The new build property in St Georges Avenue, Havant, is called ‘The Hatfield’ and is listed by Persimmon Homes - St Georges Keep.

A price is available on application (POA) through the Persimmon Homes ‘Early Bird’ scheme.

The estate agent claims prospective tenants will enjoy the best of modern living at the house.

A ‘stylish’ open plan kitchen on the ground floor has a dining area, as well as French doors leading into a garden area.

A ‘bright’ front aspect living room is situated on the ground floor, as well as a utility room, ‘handy’ storage cupboard, and cloakroom.

One of the bedrooms on the first floor has an ensuite facility, alongside a ‘good-sized’ family bathroom with ‘modern’ fixtures and fittings and further storage options.

The property is located within a reachable distance of Havant town centre which offers a ‘good range’ of retail facilities – including restaurants and high street shops.

Families have plenty of school options within a mile of the property.

These include Fairfield Infant School for 4-6-year-olds, Bosmere Junior School for pupils aged between seven to ten, and Warblington School for secondary school students.

These schools were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

The home is also close to the coast near Emsworth Harbour.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or contact Persimmon Homes - St Georges Keep on 02394 243754.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. St. Georges Avenue This three bedroom detached house St. Georges Avenue, Havant, is on sale. It is listed by Persimmon Homes - St Georges Keep, as price on application (POA). Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Front.jpg This three bedroom detached house St. Georges Avenue, Havant, is on sale. It is listed by Persimmon Homes - St Georges Keep, as price on application (POA). Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. St. Georges Avenue This three bedroom detached house St. Georges Avenue, Havant, is on sale. It is listed by Persimmon Homes - St Georges Keep, as price on application (POA). Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. St. Georges Avenue This three bedroom detached house St. Georges Avenue, Havant, is on sale. It is listed by Persimmon Homes - St Georges Keep, as price on application (POA). Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales