The sea front based property is on the market for £399,995.

It is listed by Hugh Hickman and Son.

The flat has ‘excellent sea views’ towards the Solent and the Isle of Wight, and is only a short distance away from West Town Shopping Centre and its amenities.

It is located in a Grade 2 listed building which was constructed in approximately 1830 – formally the Royal Hotel.

The four-bedroom apartment is on the first floor and contains an ‘attractive’ kitchen and breakfast room – with part tiled walls and a range of units and worktops.

A ‘spacious’ bathroom is next to it, containing an ‘attractive’ white suite, low level WC and a panelled bath with a shower – among other fixtures.

The master bedroom to the left of the property is fairly spacious and has an ensuite facility.

Another bedroom, closer to the kitchen, has windows overlooking the ‘excellent sea views’ towards the Solent.

You can also enjoy the stunning scenery through the sash windows in the large south facing lounge.

An allocated parking space is available outside the property, as well as spacious store room ‘ideal for bikes’ and south facing communal gardens.

The apartment is approximately half a mile away from Mengham Junior and Infant Schools, and is also close to Hayling Island golf club.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call 02392 115716.

