This four bedroom new build detached home in Havant Road, Emsworth is on the market for £580,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Barratt Homes - Saxon Corner.

See inside a brand new home with impeccable modern design on sale in Emsworth

SEE what living in a brand new home in Emsworth would look like.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:21 am

It is close to Emsworth Primary School and Warblington School.

In the pictures you see the impeccable modern design.

The house has a downstairs study, open plan kitchen and dining area, spacious living room and more.

The main bedroom is en-suite.

It also has a utility room and plenty of storage space.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or contact Barratt Homes - Saxon Corner.

1. Havant Road

Photo: Zoopla

2. Havant Road

Photo: Zoopla

3. Havant Road

Photo: Zoopla

4. Emsworth

Photo: Zoopla

