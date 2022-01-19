See inside a brand new home with impeccable modern design on sale in Emsworth

A four bedroom new build detached home in Havant Road, Emsworth is on the market for £580,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Barratt Homes - Saxon Corner.

It is close to Emsworth Primary School and Warblington School.

In the pictures you see the impeccable modern design.

The house has a downstairs study, open plan kitchen and dining area, spacious living room and more.

The main bedroom is en-suite.

It also has a utility room and plenty of storage space.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or contact Barratt Homes - Saxon Corner.

1. Havant Road

