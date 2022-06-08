This four bedroom apartment on St Helens Parade in Southsea has gone on sale for £1.29m.

It is listed by Fine and Country.

The fourth floor apartment comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms/shower rooms, a cloakroom, three reception rooms, a balcony, a quality fitted kitchen with high standard fitted appliances, and a utility room.

It has 2206 sq ft of living space, which is arranged over one floor with ‘panoramic views towards Canoe Lake and the Solent’ and it includes two garages, which brings the total footage to 2540 sq ft.

Inside the ‘impressive’ apartment is a key-operated lift service, good storage space, en-suite facilities, underfloor heating, and double glazing throughout.

Lake House is ‘perfectly suited for the demands of modern life’, yet it retains the characteristics of the former Victorian Villa with beautifully proportioned rooms, yet with a contemporary feel which provides both sophistication and style with 21st Century facilities.

The apartment is also a short distance away from the boutique Albert Road shopping facilities, Palmerston Road, and Gunwharf Quays retail and entertainment complex.

For more information about the apartment, visit the Fine and Country website.

