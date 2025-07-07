But have you ever wondered what the flats are like inside it?

This two bedroom penthouse apartment, which comes with two bathrooms and an open plan living space, has recently hit the market with Fine and Country Drayton.

Located in Gunwharf Quays, the £1.1m home is equipped with ‘stunning westerly facing balcony leading off the main sitting area with panoramic views over the Harbour entrance, the Solent and the Isle of Wight beyond.’

The Fine and Country listing says: “This 26th floor apartment is something special, packed with features such as elevator access, underfloor heating, secure garaging, en-suite facilities with a spacious open plan layout and a light airy feel, it is an apartment that is one up from the rest.”

