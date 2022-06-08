This five bedroom house in Lennox Road South, Southsea, is on the market for £950,000. It is listed on Rightmove by Bernards.

'Warley Lodge' was built in 1929 and still retains its period charms, but with modern flourishes.

It is set back from the road with extensive off-road parking, a garage and side pedestrian access leading to a good size garden.

The house is spread over three floors and provides over 2700 sq ft of living space.

On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hallway, a downstairs toilet, a large dining room, a cosy family drawing room, a third sitting room and the kitchen.

The drawing room and front dining room offer lovely big bay windows letting in lots of natural light, both rooms also have open fire places. The garden is accessible through the kitchen as well as the sitting room to the rear.

On the first floor there is a spacious landing, two large bedrooms are situated at the front of the house, both with large bay windows and built in storage space, the second bedroom also allows access to an en-suite. The first floor offers another two double bedrooms as well as a charming family bathroom.

The current owners have converted the loft into a beautifully spacious fifth bedroom with a dressing room and an en-suite. This space still allows plenty of eaves storage as an added bonus.

It also comes with a double garage with electrics and space for two vehicles. The driveway also has room for two further vehicles.

For more information visit Rightmove’s website – or contact Bernards.

