Equipped with four bedrooms, four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a spacious garden, this ‘lovingly renovated’ home is nothing short of exceptional.
On the market for £2.95m, this ‘truly elegant’ period house is located in Beach Road, Emsworth, and it is a stone’s throw from the beach.
Daniel Clay, property agent, said: “A truly elegant period house finished to an exceptional standard, I love that I can walk to the shore within moments from the front door.”
The listing says: “This stunning villa, built circa 1910, occupies a large corner plot on Beach Road.
“The house has been lovingly renovated by the current owners to provide an exceptional family home.”
This home is being sold for £2.95m and it is being sold with Savills. For more information about this home, click here.
