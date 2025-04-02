I've discovered my dream home which has been 'lovingly renovated' to create 'elegant' £2.95m property

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 11:46 BST

True elegance is on offer at this ‘lovingly renovated’ four bedroom home.

Equipped with four bedrooms, four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a spacious garden, this ‘lovingly renovated’ home is nothing short of exceptional.

On the market for £2.95m, this ‘truly elegant’ period house is located in Beach Road, Emsworth, and it is a stone’s throw from the beach.

Daniel Clay, property agent, said: “A truly elegant period house finished to an exceptional standard, I love that I can walk to the shore within moments from the front door.”

The listing says: “This stunning villa, built circa 1910, occupies a large corner plot on Beach Road.

“The house has been lovingly renovated by the current owners to provide an exceptional family home.”

This home is being sold for £2.95m and it is being sold with Savills. For more information about this home, click here.

This sensational four bedroom home is impeccable throughout with three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Beach Road, Emsworth, £2.95m

This sensational four bedroom home is impeccable throughout with three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The listing says: "This stunning villa, built circa 1910, occupies a large corner plot on Beach Road. The house has been lovingly renovated by the current owners to provide an exceptional family home."

Beach Road, Emsworth, £2.95m

The listing says: "This stunning villa, built circa 1910, occupies a large corner plot on Beach Road. The house has been lovingly renovated by the current owners to provide an exceptional family home."

The listing says: "As you enter the property from a stunning tessellated tilled path under a veranda on the western side of the property, you are welcomed into the hall with access to a useful study with a fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden."

Beach Road, Emsworth, £2.95m

The listing says: "As you enter the property from a stunning tessellated tilled path under a veranda on the western side of the property, you are welcomed into the hall with access to a useful study with a fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden."

This home is on the market for £2.95m with Savills.

Beach Road, Emsworth, £2.95m

This home is on the market for £2.95m with Savills.

