Look inside this Drayton house with real 'wow' factor on the market for £1.195m

The four bedroom property detached house in Drayton Lane, Drayton is on the market for £1.195m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Fine and Country say that it is a prime example of a house that must not be missed, the property has been changed dramatically from it’s original design, having an extensive three storey extension built to the rear, it now provides 2955 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors.

The accommodation comprises; hallway, sitting room, study, cloakroom, utility room, an extensive open plan kitchen incorporating a dining and family area on the ground floor with three bedrooms, the master having a large en-suite feature bathroom and separate dressing room as well as a large landing and family bathroom on the first floor with a further bedroom and shower room on the top floor.

The low maintenance garden is presented with false grass, raised terraces and a heated swimming pool, also within the grounds is a detached gym/home office.

