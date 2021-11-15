This four bedroom home in Castle Street, Portchester, is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000. It is listed by Castles

See inside an 'exceptional' Portchester cottage which comes with a bar and outdoor pizza oven

AN ‘excellent’ cottage that has been modernised and comes with its own outdoor pizza oven and bar has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:52 pm

The four bedroom home in Castle Street, Portchester, is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000. It is listed by Castles Estate Agents.

This charming property has plenty of character and features a large sitting room with wood burner, separate dining room also with wood burner, modern fitted kitchen at the rear and a w/c completes the ground floor accommodation.

Moving upstairs there are four bedrooms in total. The main bedroom benefits from a Juliet balcony over looking the gardens and there is a family bathroom featuring a bath and a shower.

Externally the property is set back from the road and has space for parking to the front and down the side. There is also a garage.

The garden is landscaped beautifully and features a pond, spacious seating area to entertain with a bar, BBQ and pizza oven.

