The four bedroom home in Castle Street, Portchester, is on the market for offers in excess of £750,000. It is listed by Castles Estate Agents.

This charming property has plenty of character and features a large sitting room with wood burner, separate dining room also with wood burner, modern fitted kitchen at the rear and a w/c completes the ground floor accommodation.

Moving upstairs there are four bedrooms in total. The main bedroom benefits from a Juliet balcony over looking the gardens and there is a family bathroom featuring a bath and a shower.

Externally the property is set back from the road and has space for parking to the front and down the side. There is also a garage.

The garden is landscaped beautifully and features a pond, spacious seating area to entertain with a bar, BBQ and pizza oven.

