This four bedroom house in London Road, Cosham, is on the market for £500,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

This 'substantial' Cosham home is in the catchment zone for multiple Portsmouth schools - look inside

A FAMILY home in Cosham offering ‘substantial’ living space is our property of the week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:53 am

The four bedroom property in London Road is on the market for £500,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is a substantial, elevated detached family home which provides 1858 sq ft of living space including four double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor with a feature sitting room, dining room, kitchen / breakfast room and shower room on the ground floor as well as a large loft room.

Located in a popular residential area this property is situated within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, commutable road and rail links as well as the Queen Alexandra Hospital and the catchment for both Court Lane and Springfield Schools.

Having gas fired central heating, double glazing, an enclosed low maintenance rear garden and fitted floor coverings throughout, early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

It has a low maintenance garden and also comes with a garage.

