The two-bedroom terraced property, in Manor Park Avenue, is on the market for £240,000.

It is listed by Leaders Sales, Portsmouth.

The estate agents have defined the home as ‘ideal for first time buyers’, or as an investment opportunity.

It is within walking distance of local amenities such as shops, and bus routes in and out of the city.

The house is also in the catchment area for Copnor Primary, and Newbridge Junior schools.

On the ground floor, residents will find the living room, open plan kitchen and dining room, which has been newly fitted.

A modern family bathroom, and a lounge containing a log burner.

Two ‘generous’ sized double bedrooms are on the first floor.

The property also has gas central heating and double glazing.

An enclosed low maintenance garden is at the rear of the house.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 023 8220 0635.

