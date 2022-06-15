The two bedroom property, in Haslar Road, is on the market at a guide price of £1.25m. It is listed by Taylor Hill & Bond, Titchfield.

There is over 6000 square feet of interior in the house.

Originally, the building – dating back to the 1800s – was a well house which pumped water into Haslar Hospital.

It later became the boiler house, which supplied power, hot water and steam to the medical premises.

Extensive renovation, and conservation work, has taken place over the last eight years.

Mezzanine floors were built, which are supported by a steel frame to ensure the historic fabric of the building remains intact.

There are various open plan areas, with ‘an industrial feel’ with exposed brick, steel and ‘glorious bespoke’ arched doors and windows.

Double height ceilings are in place over the ‘impressive’ open plan reception areas.

Two bedrooms both have ensuite facilities.

Another two bedrooms with ensuites proposed, alongside a one bedroom cottage, for when the renovation works end.

Outside, the courtyard garden is described as ‘extensive’, with plans for a four car barn being proposed.

The property is within walking distance of Alverstoke and its amenities.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website, or call the estate agent on 01329 279062.

