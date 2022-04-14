This three bed house can be found in Aylen Road, Copnor and it is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The property is ready to move in to.

Rather uniquely for homes on Portsea Island, it comes with a garage.

It is semi-detached and is located in a ‘great location’.

The kitchen has high gloss units, an integrated hob and oven and space for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The garden has a concrete patio surround with an artificial grass lawn. Side access provides an area for storage.

Opposite the house is a single garage and street parking is available directly outside the house.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 02392 826731.

