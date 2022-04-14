This three bed family home with a garage is on sale in Aylen Road, Copnor, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Portsmouth property: Affordable family home that comes with a garden and its own garage on sale in Copnor

A FAMILY home with contemporary decor and its own garage has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:41 am
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:42 am

This three bed house can be found in Aylen Road, Copnor and it is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The property is ready to move in to.

Rather uniquely for homes on Portsea Island, it comes with a garage.

MORE PROPERTY: See inside this 'beautiful' and historic seven-bedroom home in Havant worth £2.75m, Four-bedroom Cowplain home goes on sale in Oaks Coppice

It is semi-detached and is located in a ‘great location’.

The kitchen has high gloss units, an integrated hob and oven and space for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

The garden has a concrete patio surround with an artificial grass lawn. Side access provides an area for storage.

Opposite the house is a single garage and street parking is available directly outside the house.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 02392 826731.

1. Aylen Road

This three bed family home with a garage is on sale in Aylen Road, Copnor, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Photo Sales

2. Aylen Road

This three bed family home with a garage is on sale in Aylen Road, Copnor, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Photo Sales

3. Aylen Road

This three bed family home with a garage is on sale in Aylen Road, Copnor, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Photo Sales

4. Aylen Road

This three bed family home with a garage is on sale in Aylen Road, Copnor, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Photo: Chinneck Shaw

Photo Sales
PortsmouthPropertyChinneck Shaw
Next Page
Page 1 of 4