This two bedroom first floor flat is on the market for £190,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Portsmouth Property: Look inside this two bedroom flat with open plan kitchen, 'stylish decor' and private garden on sale for £190,000

A FIRST floor flat with an open plan kitchen and ‘stylish decor’ has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:05 pm

The two-bedroom living space, in Moneyfield Avenue, Baffins, is on the market for £190,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The property is described by the estate agents as being ‘beautifully presented’, having ‘stylish decor’, and as a ‘fabulous first step on the property ladder or a great investment’.

It is located near amenities on Tangier Road, as well as Baffins Pond, Cobden Park, and Eastern Road.

The private entrance to the property is from Salcombe Road via a wide shared access entranceway.

A paved courtyard garden is outside the flat.

The open plan kitchen is described as being a ‘good size’, and includes an integrated fridge-freezer, space for a cooker and washing machine.

Cream shaker-style wall and base units provide ample storage, and there is enough space in the room for sofas or a dining table.

One double room is adjacent to the living space, and has a window overlooking the garden.

The bathroom, with a ‘modern’ white suite and shower over a bath, is between the two bedrooms.

Its also equipped with a heated towel rail.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agent on 02382 200426.

1. Moneyfield Avenue

2. Moneyfield Avenue

3. Moneyfield Avenue

4. Moneyfield Avenue

