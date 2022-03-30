A three bedroom house in Hayling Avenue, Baffins, Portsmouth, has gone on the market for £375,000.

The property, which is listed by Chinneck Shaw, is within easy reach of local amenities, the Eastern Road and good schools, but it is considered a ‘special’ house due to the ‘stunning’ views of Baffins Pond.

After prospective residents walk through the storm porch, they are greeted by a well light hallway with original stained glass windows surrounding the door.

A ‘gorgeous’ reception room is on the left of the entrance, with a ‘cosy’ carpet and wood burner.

The rear of the house, on the ground floor, is set up in an open-plan manner.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, high gloss cupboards and brick tiling.

It is described as ‘perfect for family living’, with space to accommodate a dining table and sofa, as well as having patio doors to the garden.

Three bedrooms and the family bathroom are upstairs.

The bathroom is neutral with mosaic tiling, a white bathroom suite and a shower over the bath and benefits from a heated towel rail.

A ‘fabulous’ view of Baffins Pond can be seen from the main bedroom – which has ‘crisp’ decor.

For more information, visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here, or call the estate agent on 023 92826731.

1. Hayling Avenue This three bedroom property in Hayling Avenue, Baffins, Portsmouth, is on the market for £375,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

