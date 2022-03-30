A three bedroom house in Hayling Avenue, Baffins, Portsmouth, has gone on the market for £375,000.
The property, which is listed by Chinneck Shaw, is within easy reach of local amenities, the Eastern Road and good schools, but it is considered a ‘special’ house due to the ‘stunning’ views of Baffins Pond.
After prospective residents walk through the storm porch, they are greeted by a well light hallway with original stained glass windows surrounding the door.
A ‘gorgeous’ reception room is on the left of the entrance, with a ‘cosy’ carpet and wood burner.
The rear of the house, on the ground floor, is set up in an open-plan manner.
The kitchen has integrated appliances, high gloss cupboards and brick tiling.
It is described as ‘perfect for family living’, with space to accommodate a dining table and sofa, as well as having patio doors to the garden.
Three bedrooms and the family bathroom are upstairs.
The bathroom is neutral with mosaic tiling, a white bathroom suite and a shower over the bath and benefits from a heated towel rail.
A ‘fabulous’ view of Baffins Pond can be seen from the main bedroom – which has ‘crisp’ decor.
For more information, visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here, or call the estate agent on 023 92826731.