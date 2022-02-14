See inside a £360,000 home that is a 'blank canvas' for buyers in Portsmouth

This three bedroom home in Barham Way, Hilsea, is on the market for £360,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The entrance hall has access to a useful downstairs toilet, the stairway and the main living room. Painted in neutral colours it feels clean, crisp and light floods down from the first floor landing.

The living room is spacious and has a triple window overlooking the front garden. Double glass doors lead into the dining space which in turn has double doors leading out to the patio and garden.

The kitchen also accessed through the dining room has good counter space and plenty of cupboard storage. The kitchen also benefits from door leading into the garden.Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. With a window overlooking the rear garden, the bathroom has a modern suite with a shower over the bath.

Adjacent to the bathroom is the principal bedroom currently neutrally decorated and with a triple window allowing plenty of natural light into the room.

The second double room neutrally decorated has a window looking across the garden and space for a bed and furniture. The smaller third bedroom with built in storage also looks over the front garden.

The landing also benefits from a built-in storage cupboard and access to the loft space.

Internally, the house is currently neutrally decorated but provides a wonderful blank canvas for a new owner to create their own modern and contemporary interior.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 023 9282 6731.

1. Hilsea This three bedroom home in Barham Way, Hilsea, is on the market for £360,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

