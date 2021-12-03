See how this barn has been converted into a spectacular £1.1m home

The four bedroom property in Totland Bay is on the market for £1.1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.
It comes with a separate one bedroom holiday let annex.
The home has ample parking, swimming pool, mature gardens and it is all located in the popular West Wight.
It is surrounded by gorgeous countryside and has its origins as a dairy in the mid-1800s.
However, is now a wonderful single storey residence built of island stone with an impressive later extension, discreetly hidden from view behind a high fence and approached via a wide gravel drive that passes the annex and leads to the double garage, with store room above.
Fine and Country says that the property really has the ‘wow factor’.
The extended dining area features a high vaulted and oak beamed ceiling and windows with wide oak sills.
For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 01983 520 000.