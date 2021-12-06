See inside a house that you can 'make your own' in Portsmouth and costs just £200,000

The two bedroom house in Samuel Road, Kingston, is on the market for £200,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It has no forward chain.

Coming through the front door you are greeted by a small entrance vestibule which opens out into a nice size lounge.

From here you’ll see the Dining Area with stairs off that. The current owner has been using this room as their lounge and we can see why. It’s a great size and plenty big enough for today’s modern furniture.

The Kitchen comes next and offers you a good array of cabinets and worktop space. From here you walk into a small rear lobby with access to both the Bathroom and the garden.

The Bathroom is a modern suite and benefits from a separate shower cubicle.

Outside there is a good size garden so plenty of scope here to make it your own.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here – or call 023 9282 6731.

