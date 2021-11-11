See inside a Portsmouth home that is 'perfect' for first time buyers

The property in Church Road, Landport, is on the market for £250,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is well situated in Portsmouth and has great local transport links to get around town but also out of the city via the M275.

Leading from the front door, you are welcomed in to a neutral decor hallway with hard wood flooring which leads to the rear of the property and the down stairs living space at the front of the property.

Here you will find a contemporary living space which has been opened into what would have been the second reception room creating a versatile space that could be great for entertaining. Heading towards the rear of the property you will pass the return staircase leading to the first floor along with access to the garden before finding the dining room.

Located at the rear of the property is a good sized kitchen with plenty of cupboards, worktop space plus a handy utility area with worktop and storage. Adjacent is a very handy downstairs shower room with W/C.

Making your way upstairs you will find a bright landing with access to the three bedrooms and family sized bathroom. Located at the rear of the home is a good sized third bedroom which is neutrally decorated and is currently used as a walk in wardrobe/storage. Next is a lovely sized bathroom featuring a white bathroom suite with shower over bath and tiled surround.

Moving to the second bedroom, you will find a neutrally decorated space with built in storage and a large rear facing window adding plenty of natural light in this room. Lastly is the principle bedroom set across the front of this home. This great space benefits from original style storage along with plenty of room for free standing furniture.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here or call 02392 826731.

