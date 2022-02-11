This three bedroom terrace house in Elstead Gardens, Widley is on the market for £325,000.
It is listed by Cubitt & West - Waterlooville.
The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers a kitchen with breakfast bar.
A ground floor garage has been converted into a cloakroom and study, making it ideal for home working.
MORE PROPERTY: Inside a home that you can add extra bedrooms to and costs £610,000 in Drayton, Look inside a converted barn with cinema room and 5 bedrooms on sale for £1.4m near Waterlooville
An open area lounge is connected to a conservatory.
Upstairs, the main bedroom and the family bedroom have built-in wardrobes which provide extra space.
A private enclosed garden is also at the rear of the property.
The house is located within reach of schools for all ages, including Purbrook Infant School and Purbrook Park School.
A block-paved driveway also allows space for parking, with the nearest railway station in Cosham – roughly two miles away.
For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call Cubitt & West - Waterlooville on 02394 068780.