This three bedroom terrace house in Elstead Gardens, Widley is on the market for £325,000.

It is listed by Cubitt & West - Waterlooville.

The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers a kitchen with breakfast bar.

A ground floor garage has been converted into a cloakroom and study, making it ideal for home working.

An open area lounge is connected to a conservatory.

Upstairs, the main bedroom and the family bedroom have built-in wardrobes which provide extra space.

A private enclosed garden is also at the rear of the property.

The house is located within reach of schools for all ages, including Purbrook Infant School and Purbrook Park School.

A block-paved driveway also allows space for parking, with the nearest railway station in Cosham – roughly two miles away.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call Cubitt & West - Waterlooville on 02394 068780.

