See inside a Warblington house which has a gym INSIDE a home office

The five bedroom detached house in Emsworth Road, Warblington, is on the market for £800,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It comes with four reception rooms as well as three bathrooms (two with en-suites), a utility room and cloakroom.

The internal spaces are very generous with the family kitchen area being the central hub of the home, and an area which has become a major benefit to modern-day family living.

The owners have converted the garage to a large home office, which offers ample space for a number of people to work in comfort, and with extensive parking facilities this is an ideal 'work from home' office.

There is also no need to rush to the gym at lunchtime, as there is more than adequate floorspace for your own fitness equipment.

