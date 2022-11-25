SEE inside this quirky semi-detached 1930’s four bedroom house which is on the market for £680,000.

The accommodation offers 1933 square feet of living space and is decorated with bursts of colour and modern decor.

This home has off road parking and a garage as well as pedestrian access to a lawned garden.

There is also a feature gloss tiled Art Deco ceramic tiled fireplace and a bracket ready for a television to be put on the wall. The kitchen, which is all open plan and is connected to a sitting area, has a white gloss finish on the cupboards and light brown worktops. The sitting area has an injection of colour as it sports a feature wall that has a green patterned wall paper.

The first room upstairs has a square bay window to the front aspect with views at an angle towards the City of Portsmouth and Isle of Wight in the distance.

The bathroom upstairs has a beautiful free standing claw footed cast iron bath with brass taps, shower area with curved screen and drying area to one end.

The easterly facing rear garden has a lawn area and a small wooden built garden shed, with a raised decking area which would be perfect for entertaining in the summer.

For more information about his home, please contact Town and Country Southern on, 023 9327 7288.

