See inside this four bedroom Drayton home which is on the market for £680,000
SEE inside this quirky semi-detached 1930’s four bedroom house which is on the market for £680,000.
This 1930’s property is situated in Carmarthen Avenue, Drayton, and is positioned towards the top of the popular tree-lined ‘Welsh Avenues’, and is in an area that is close to the local amenities.
The accommodation offers 1933 square feet of living space and is decorated with bursts of colour and modern decor.
This home has off road parking and a garage as well as pedestrian access to a lawned garden.
Once inside the house, there is a large entrance hallway that is kitted out with a bold monochrome feature wall, and that leads on to the living room, which has a square bay window to front aspect with wooden narrow seat under.
There is also a feature gloss tiled Art Deco ceramic tiled fireplace and a bracket ready for a television to be put on the wall. The kitchen, which is all open plan and is connected to a sitting area, has a white gloss finish on the cupboards and light brown worktops. The sitting area has an injection of colour as it sports a feature wall that has a green patterned wall paper.
The first room upstairs has a square bay window to the front aspect with views at an angle towards the City of Portsmouth and Isle of Wight in the distance.
The second bedroom has a wash hand basin with mixer tap and drawers underneath and the third and fourth bathroom are very similar in layout.
The bathroom upstairs has a beautiful free standing claw footed cast iron bath with brass taps, shower area with curved screen and drying area to one end.
The easterly facing rear garden has a lawn area and a small wooden built garden shed, with a raised decking area which would be perfect for entertaining in the summer.
For more information about his home, please contact Town and Country Southern on, 023 9327 7288.