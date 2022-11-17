SEE inside this three bedroom semi-detached Drayton family home which is on the market for £387,000.

This home is in a popular area and is only a short distance to local amenities, recreational grounds and is a catchment area for both Court Lane and Springfield Schools. Not only does this property have off-road parking, but there is also a garage space for extra vehicles.

The house is over two floors and has a beautifully designed kitchen that has a white contemporary palette and built in cream cupboards as well as an inset 1½ bowl sink unit with a mixer tap and cupboard under, space and plumbing for a dishwasher. This spacious kitchen also has a luxurious feature of underfloor heating.

All of the bedrooms are fair-sized doubles and there is room to convert one of them into an office space if needed. Each room also has double glazed windows.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom that features a double ended bath with chrome feet, shower screen and drench shower over with wall mounted controls and shower attachment.

The garden is south facing and is a large area that would be perfect for socialising and hosting family events in the summer months.

For more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 02393 277288

1. The modern kitchen diner area 68 Old Manor Way, Drayton, Portsmouth, Hampshire Guide Price ~ £387,000 Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The kitchen area 68 Old Manor Way, Drayton, Portsmouth, Hampshire Guide Price ~ £387,000 Photo: - Photo Sales

3. The reception area 68 Old Manor Way, Drayton, Portsmouth, Hampshire Guide Price ~ £387,000 Photo: - Photo Sales

4. One of the bedrooms 68 Old Manor Way, Drayton, Portsmouth, Hampshire Guide Price ~ £387,000 Photo: - Photo Sales