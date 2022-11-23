See inside this four-bedroom Portsmouth terraced house that has come onto the market for £360,000
SEE inside this £360,000 four bedroom family home with off-road parking.
In Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth, this four-bed town house is a short walk from Hilsea Lines and as well as a nearby residential area, making this home perfect for a family looking for a change.
On the ground floor, there is a light and airy entrance hall, which is connected to a spacious modern kitchen that is kitted out with cream shaker style units and a double oven and integrated hob. There is also a a range of undercounter space for a fridge, freezer, washing machine and dishwasher, as well as a lot of space on the walls and in units for extra storage.
The kitchen has patio doors which leads onto the back garden with access to the garage, and the ground floor also has a convenient toilet.
Upstairs, there is a reception room that overlooks the garden with two windows and over 200sq ft of space, and there is a feature fireplace that gives the room a homely atmosphere. To the front of the first floor is a small double room and a large single, with the single room currently being used as office space, but can easily be turned back into a small bedroom.
There is a family bathroom positioned next to the landing which has a stylish white suite with a shower over bath and upstairs on the second floor there are two more double bedrooms, both of which come with an en suite.
The bedroom to the front of the house on the second floor has a built-in wardrobe and shelving under the alcove, accompanied by a modern white bathroom suite, with a bath and a heated towel rail.
The bedroom to the rear has a full built in wardrobe and shelving, as well as a grey bathroom that has a shower cubicle.
The garden is east facing with a good-size patio perfect for summer outdoor living, a lawn in the middle and a secret area hidden behind mature trees.
For more information about this property, contact Chinneck Shaw on 02392826731.