SEE inside this £360,000 four bedroom family home with off-road parking.

On the ground floor, there is a light and airy entrance hall, which is connected to a spacious modern kitchen that is kitted out with cream shaker style units and a double oven and integrated hob. There is also a a range of undercounter space for a fridge, freezer, washing machine and dishwasher, as well as a lot of space on the walls and in units for extra storage.

Upstairs, there is a reception room that overlooks the garden with two windows and over 200sq ft of space, and there is a feature fireplace that gives the room a homely atmosphere. To the front of the first floor is a small double room and a large single, with the single room currently being used as office space, but can easily be turned back into a small bedroom.

There is a family bathroom positioned next to the landing which has a stylish white suite with a shower over bath and upstairs on the second floor there are two more double bedrooms, both of which come with an en suite.

The bedroom to the rear has a full built in wardrobe and shelving, as well as a grey bathroom that has a shower cubicle.

The garden is east facing with a good-size patio perfect for summer outdoor living, a lawn in the middle and a secret area hidden behind mature trees.

For more information about this property, contact Chinneck Shaw on 02392826731.

